Four defendants found guilty of killing a 55-year-old man last year during a burglary at a home in Dakota County learned their punishment Thursday.

Judge Christopher Lehmann sentenced Nicholas Taylor, 30, of St. Paul, to 21 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Chris Lafontaine on July 2, 2021, at his home in Greenvale Township.

Timothy Tuit, 36, of South St. Paul, pleaded guilty in December to aiding an offender and received a prison sentence of just over 7 1⁄ 2 years. Ryann Smith, 23, of White Bear Lake, pleaded guilty in March to first-degree assault and was sentenced to 6 1⁄ 2 years in prison.

Stephanie Peabody, 26, of Welch, Minn., pleaded guilty in December to aiding an offender and was sentenced to a stay of execution of 69 months in prison. She will serve 335 days in jail and will be on probation for up to 10 years.

The judge also required all four defendants to jointly pay $31,259.32 in restitution.

"I am pleased that these four individuals are being held accountable for the respective roles they played in the senseless murder of Chris Lafontaine," said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena in a statement. "Our deepest sympathy is extended to Mr. Lafontaine's family for their loss."

Dakota County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Lafontaine's residence at 4:45 p.m. July 2 about a burglary in progress. A caller told deputies that two men ran out of the residence when a neighbor went to check on Lafontaine. Witnesses also said they saw two men get in a white Dodge Durango that belonged to Lafontaine, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies who responded to the scene found Lafontaine with his hands and feet bound and his mouth covered. An autopsy determined Lafontaine died of an "asphyxia type death," the charges said.

Soon after deputies found Lafontaine dead, police in Northfield stopped the Durango. Three people inside the vehicle ran into the woods. Police eventually arrested Peabody, the driver, and Tuit, the front-seat passenger. The third occupant, Taylor, fled on foot and was subsequently apprehended in Montana where his girlfriend, Smith, was also taken into custody, the charges said.

As of Friday morning, Taylor, Tuit and Peabody were being held in the Dakota County jail. Smith was not currently in custody.