Four people, one of them a teenager, were stabbed during a large fight overnight at a Minneapolis home, officials said Monday.
Four people, including teen, stabbed during large fight in Minneapolis
Police say they have yet to make any arrests in connection with the overnight violence.
The incident occurred about 4:10 a.m. Sunday at a residence in the 3100 block of Irving Avenue N., police said.
All the victims were expected to survive their wounds, and police said they have yet to make any arrests as of Monday morning.
According to police:
Officers were sent to the Irving Avenue home regarding the fight, and they soon went to the 1300 block of Lowry Avenue N., a quarter-mile from the scene of the incident. There, they found a man, a woman and a teenage boy who had been stabbed.
The officers provided immediate medical attention before emergency medical responders took them to a hospital.
Police also found a man with a noncritical stab wound at the home where the fight occurred. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
“Preliminary information indicates that an altercation within a large group at a residence on the 3100 block of Irving Avenue escalated to physical violence,” a police statement read.
Police continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing of the victims, whose identities have yet to be released.
Police say they have yet to make any arrests in connection with the overnight violence.