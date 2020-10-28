Four Minnesota governors warned residents in a public service announcement Wednesday that election results could take longer than usual, and called for “civility and decency” around the outcome.

The ad cuts between Democrats Tim Walz and Mark Dayton, Republican Tim Pawlenty and Independent Jesse Ventura. The current and former governors joined bipartisan forces to send a message that the election process is valid, and urged people to vote. They called this year “the most important election of our lifetime.”

In another signal to viewers, governors were shown taking off their face masks before speaking, and putting them back on after.

Their message comes as President Donald Trump has frequently raised concerns about the validity of mail-in voting. It also follows a company’s announcement that it would send armed guards to protect Minnesota’s polls. That company, Tennessee-based Atlas Aegis, called off the effort after facing lawsuits and a state Attorney General probe.

“Our state is proud to have one of the safest and secure election systems in the whole country,” Pawlenty says in the ad.

Walz reminds voters that with so many people voting by mail, it could take longer to verify who wins. Dayton notes that there might not be a clear winner on election night.

“A delay just means that our system is working, and that we’re counting every single ballot,” Ventura said.

“But no matter who wins, let’s demonstrate the civility and decency that Minnesotans are known for,” Pawlenty adds.

The announcement is being shared online and will air on local television channels, Walz’s spokesman Teddy Tschann said.