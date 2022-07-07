Several airports across Minnesota have received nearly $25 million in federal funding to upgrade their terminals, as part of a broader $1 billion effort by the federal government to improve airports nationwide.

The biggest chunk of the money — $ 21.3 million — will go to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which will use the funding to upgrade its terminal facilities.

All told, some 85 airports — four of them in Minnesota — will take part in the Federal Aviation Administration program that was crafted out of President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The purpose of the program is to expand capacity at airports, increase energy efficiency, promote competition and provide greater accessibility at airports for individuals with disabilities.

Beyond MSP, Minnesota airports receiving program funding are in Glencoe, Preston and Bemidji.

Historically, the FAA has invested in runways, traffic-control towers and back-of-house infrastructure, but the program has shifted funding priorities.

"Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand," said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in a statement.

At MSP, improvements include adding five new boarding bridges and one relocated bridge in Terminal 1, and replacing electrical substations that serve critical areas of the baggage system along with the north security checkpoint and airport police area.

Funding for MSP will also pay for modified walkways, ramps and slopes to better use space and meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, according to the FAA.

The Fillmore County Airport in Preston will receive $950,000 to replace a facility in poor condition that was built in 1981 and does not meet ADA requirements.

The Glencoe Municipal Airport will receive $712,500 to construct a new general aviation terminal to meet ADA requirements. The new building will use energy-efficient solutions, including LED lights and water conservation fixtures.

The Bemidji Regional Airport will receive $95,000 to modernize and expand the security screening area.