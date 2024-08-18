Four children between the ages of 11 and 14 suffered gunshot injuries early Sunday morning during a mass shooting in north Minneapolis.
Four children injured in Minneapolis shooting while riding in stolen car
Those shot were ages 11 to 14. Minneapolis’ police chief called the incident “outrageous.”
The injured include a girl in critical but stable condition with a bullet wound to the head, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.
O’Hara called the incident “outrageous” and said it shows why more must be done to deter car theft by juveniles, since more minors joy riding in stolen cars are then becoming involved in more serious crimes.
“We are failing these kids,” the chief said in a video posted by the Minneapolis Police Department on social media.
O’Hara said a preliminary investigation indicates the minors were inside a stolen Kia, driving near the intersection of W. Broadway and N. Girard Avenue, when a dark-colored sedan began following and firing at them with a fully automatic weapon. Police recovered about 30 shell casings from the scene, he said, although even more shots might have been fired.
Two boys and one girl injured during the incident have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, O’Hara said. A fifth minor in the vehicle was not injured.
The police chief said the incident is the latest to suggest that young people stealing cars are becoming more bold and getting caught up in other serious crimes, even as the theft of Kias and Hyundais is down by a quarter.
“There’s been more aggravated assaults, more robberies, more hit and runs, more serious crimes, more frequently committed by those individuals involved in the theft of these cars. ...” O’Hara said. “One car chasing another car, with fully automatic gunfire ... it just shows really brazen, callous behavior.”
Police received multiple calls about the shooting around 1 a.m., O’Hara said, followed by a report of people shot in a vehicle located in the 1400 block of Plymouth Avenue N. The shooting victims all were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Two of the five minors involved in the incident had been arrested within the past two weeks, O’Hara said, for being in a stolen car.
“Four kids shot between 11 and 14 is outrageous and everyone should be up in arms over it,” the police chief said. “The police are doing everything that we can in response to this, but we can’t keep responding after the fact. ... More needs to be done to deter this kind of activity in the first place.”
O’Hara added: “It feels like we have to take the fun out of it, when you get caught joy riding in a stolen car, especially if it’s multiple times, there needs to be a consequence. And I feel like that’s where we have failed here.”
