Minnesota’s Waiting Child: Kiki loves to draw

Kiki, 16, is a happy, silly, creative teenager. She is often described as a phenomenal artist and would spend all day drawing, painting or doing diamond art if given the opportunity.
Kiki enjoys singing and dancing and would eventually like to join her school choir or band. She stays active during the warmer months by biking and would like to join a basketball or soccer team.
Some of Kiki’s favorites include Takis, Chinese food and the color red. She enjoys joking around and making others smile.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.