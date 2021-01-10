Lynx forward Bridget Carleton, who had a breakout season last summer, signed her qualifying offer from the Lynx and will return next season.
Carleton, 23, first came to the Lynx as a rookie via a seven-day contract in 2019, ultimately signing with the team for the rest of the season.The 6-1 Canadian played college ball at Iowa State.
In the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Fla., last summer, Carleton played in 22 games, started 15, and averaged 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. She shot 52% overall and 45.7% on three-pointers. In her first career start, Aug. 5 against New York, Carleton scored 25 points with seven rebounds.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
San Antonio faces Minnesota on 3-game win streak
San Antonio Spurs (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-7, 15th in the Western Conference)
Sports
Orlando plays conference rival Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (6-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)
Lynx
Forward Bridget Carleton re-signs with Lynx
She impressed in 22 games in the WNBA bubble last summer.
Vikings
Numbers from the Vikings' season: Lots of highs but plenty of lows
Perhaps that's not too surprising from a team that went 7-9.
Sports
McCollum scores 37 as Trail Blazers rout Kings 125-99
CJ McCollum scored 37 points, making six 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers coasted to a 125-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.