Lynx forward Bridget Carleton, who had a breakout season last summer, signed her qualifying offer from the Lynx and will return next season.

Carleton, 23, first came to the Lynx as a rookie via a seven-day contract in 2019, ultimately signing with the team for the rest of the season.The 6-1 Canadian played college ball at Iowa State.

In the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Fla., last summer, Carleton played in 22 games, started 15, and averaged 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. She shot 52% overall and 45.7% on three-pointers. In her first career start, Aug. 5 against New York, Carleton scored 25 points with seven rebounds.