Fargo-based Forum Communications has reached an agreement to acquire two TV stations, the company announced Tuesday. Forum has a deal to buy KQDS in Duluth and KVRR in Fargo from Red River Broadcasting for an undisclosed price.

Forum owns more than 35 print, broadcast and online properties in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, including the Duluth News Tribune newspaper.

"We are excited to expand the broadcast voice of Forum Communications to a new network and audience," said Josh Rohrer, a Forum spokesman. "Having the additional time to broadcast original news and live events is a tremendous opportunity for us and the audiences we serve."

Red River Broadcasting is owned by the family of the late Myron Kunin, founder of the hairstyling company Regis Corp. Since Kunin's death in 2013, the family has been selling off its broadcast holdings, which once totaled more than 25 TV and radio stations.

The proposed transaction also involves the sale of certain satellite stations that deliver the KVRR signal to parts of the Fargo market. The proposed acquisition is subject to various regulatory and financial approvals.