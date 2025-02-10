A funeral and military burial is scheduled in the Twin Cities next week for David Christopher Maland, the Minnesota native who was killed while on duty as a federal border agent in a shootout last month in Vermont.
Fort Snelling funeral set for Minnesota-raised border agent who ‘truly embodied service over self’
Burial with full military honors for David Christopher Maland is to be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The Blue Earth native was killed while on duty in Vermont.
Maland, 44, who went by Chris, was shot on Jan. 20 during the exchange of gunfire about 20 miles south of the Canadian border on Interstate 91 in Coventry, according to the FBI. Officials have not pointed publicly to a motive for the shooting.
Teresa Youngblut, 21, of Seattle, has been charged with assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. Youngblut has pleaded not guilty and remains in federal custody. A man with Youngblut was also killed in the incident.
“Chris was a dedicated agent who served with honor and bravery,” read his obituary, which the family released Monday to the Star Tribune. “He had a tremendous respect and pride for the work he did.
“He truly embodied service over self.”
When not in uniform, “Chris loved the outdoors and was an avid camper, hiker, hunter and mountain and rock climber,” the obituary noted.
Maland was born in Blue Earth, Minnesota. He graduated from Fairmont High School in 1999 and enlisted in the Air Force in June of that year.
While in the Air Force, Maland served served for six years as a Security Forces Journeyman. He received many awards and honors, including the Air Force Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, and the NATO medal.
Maland earned a degree from Metropolitan State University in 2012.
While with the State Department, Maland was a K9 handler with his canine partner, Ben. In 2001, Maland worked at the Pentagon as active security in connection with the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
After completing the U.S. Border Patrol Academy, Maland was stationed in Texas for two years as a Customs and Border Protection agent. In 2019, he transferred to Newport, Vt., where he served again as a border patrol agent, K9 agent and a member of the mobile rescue team.
Maland is survived by fiancée Rosanne Frechette, father David Maland, mother Nona Larson and brother Jacob Maland.
On Feb. 22, three days after what would have been Maland’s 45th birthday, visitation will be held at Morris Nilson Funeral Chapel in Richfield from 9 am. to noon. Burial with full military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
An aunt, Joan Maland, said the family understands that members of the public “may want to pay their respects. If they are coming to honor Chris, they are welcome.”
A private memorial for the family is being planned at another time and location.
Donations in Maland’s name can be made to the Purple Heart Fund (https://purpleheartfoundation.org/donation-memorial-gifts/) and Retired Paws https://www.retiredpaws.org/donate-to-retired-paws/.
