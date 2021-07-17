Last week, Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath seethed and shouted after an uninspiring 2-0 loss at Colorado that squandered three points and canceled a long weekend off planned in an 11-day schedule break.

This week the Loons rested Thursday, then trained Friday and Saturday. They concluded Friday's session with applause and chatter heading into Sunday's home game against Seattle, a team they've never defeated in MLS play (0-7-1).

The loss in Denver ended a seven-game unbeaten streak that started in mid-May.

"The mood in the group has been great," Heath said. "We'd gone seven without defeat before that and now we have to try and start another run against a difficult opponent. We know that."

Funny what a difference a week makes.

A week ago, Heath blasted his players in the locker room and called practices on days he intended to give them off.

"A lot was said after the Colorado game," Heath said. "They know what my feelings were. I was clearly disappointed. I actually thought we'd left them days behind two or three years ago. It's the first time I've been as disappointed as I was for a long, long time."

Asked if his anger and disappointment got his players' attention, Heath replied, "We'll see, won't we?"

He's hopeful home games within the week against Seattle and Portland — two of the Western Conference's strongest franchises — starts another unbeaten streak.

"Two big games coming up. Two of the best teams in MLS. Two difficult games, we know that,'' he said. "But they are games, if we approach it the way we can, then we give ourselves a chance to win, I'm sure."

He considers the team's seven-game stretch, where it had a 4-0-3 record, 15 points earned, the pace he wants. Because by his math, a team will reach the MLS playoffs if it can average two points every game it plays.

Goalkeeper Tyler Miller considers the three draws — against Dallas and San Jose at home, and Real Salt Lake on the road — and the loss at Colorado as points dropped in a season where his team also failed to get a point in its first four games.

"Yeah, we lost to Colorado, but you go back further and we dropped points in key games we could have taken all three," Miller said. "Unbeaten streaks are a trap, to be honest, because you can tie a bunch of games and it's not as valuable as winning more games and losing the same amount.

"You really have to look at it as we need to win back-to-game games. That's what's going to drive us into the playoffs and drive us up the rankings."

Minnesota United started the season in last place, rose as high as fifth during its seven-game point streak, and now is seventh, in the last playoff slot if the season ended today.

"Everyone has to take a good, long look at themselves about what they're going to bring to the team the rest of the season," Miller said. "It's something we addressed and everyone responded and we had a good week of training. Everyone has put in a lot of hard work. I'm excited what's to come."