The Charlotte Hornets fired radio announcer John Focke, a former Timberwolves and Lynx broadcaster, on Thursday for the use of a racial slur on social media last month.

He was suspended on Aug. 18, one day after he'd tweeted the N-word in a post about the playoff series involving the Denver Nuggets. He had said he accidentally mistyped the word Nuggets and apologized.

Focke was in his first season as an announcer and podcast host for the Hornets.

Ex-Gopher forward transfers to UMass

Garrett Wait, a Gophers forward from Edina who entered the NCAA transfer portal in June, has joined the Massachusetts hockey team.

Wait, who will be a junior at UMass, had three goals and seven assists in 40 games for the Gophers.

Randy Johnson

Saints fall to Winnipeg

Mikey Reynolds and Drew Stankiewicz hit solo homers, but the St. Paul Saints lost 8-3 at home to the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Staff and wire services