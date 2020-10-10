Mikko Koivu has found a new home in the NHL.

A free agent after the Wild decided not to bring back its longtime captain, Koivu signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Columbus Saturday to continue his career with just his second NHL team.

Koivu will address the media Sunday.

“He’s a tremendous character player, leader,” Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen said on a video call. “Really strong two-way game. Plays well on both sides of the puck and both ends of the ice. Smart, good playmaker. Very good anticipation. He’s got size. He battles strong on his stick. Good faceoffs. A lot of different things.”

After the Wild chose to cut ties with Koivu, the 37-year-old center wasn’t clear on his next move, but he planned to return to his native Finland and train in case he kept playing.

“There’s some decisions that I’ve made and then some question marks that I still have,” Koivu said last month. “As of right now, I don’t want to say too much just because you don’t want to take words back, and I think individually I have to make sure that it’s very clear what I want for the future.”

With the Blue Jackets, Koivu will fill a depth center role – slotting behind No.1 Pierre-Luc Dubois and the recently-acquired Max Domi. Not only did Kekalainen scout Koivu during his draft year while Kekalainen was working for Ottawa, but Kekalainen remembers a young Koivu hanging around when Kekalainen and Koivu’s older brother Saku played for the Finnish national team.

“I talked to Mikko at length,” Kekalainen said. “He’s very hungry to prove that he’s still a good player in this league.”

Koivu, who was drafted sixth overall in 2001, is the Wild’s all-time leader in games (1,028) and points (709) after 15 straight seasons with the franchise. A former All-Star, one-time Selke Trophy finalist as the league’s best defensive forward and first full-time captain in Wild history, he was the 55th player in NHL history to play his first 1,000 games with the same team.

It’s possible his No. 9 will be the first player jersey to hang from the rafters at Xcel Energy Center.

Although Koivu’s role with the Wild diminished last season, the Blue Jackets feel Koivu’s eager to show he can still supply offense. In 55 regular-season games, Koivu tallied four goals and 17 assists while averaging the fewest minutes (15:34) since his rookie season and holding down a spot on the fourth line.

“He didn’t have his best season last year,” Kekalainen said. “He had the knee injury the year before, and that bothered him a little bit this year, too, and gave him a little trouble with the compensating for the knee that had been injured.

“He’s working extremely hard to get ready for this season and bring that hunger to prove that he’s still a good player in this league.”

But getting that opportunity comes with unfamiliar territory.

Koivu will suit up in a different NHL sweater for the first time.

“I’ve never done it,” Koivu said last month, referring to wearing another NHL team’s jersey. “I think you always take pride for that. You want to be loyal as a player and for the fan base and for the whole organization. So that’s what I had in Finland. I’ve only played for one team there [and] now here. But I think when it’s not your option, or it’s not your decision, kind of makes it easier if you do want to still keep playing and put another jersey on.”