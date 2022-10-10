Frank Youso, a standout lineman for the Gophers and Vikings, died Saturday in his native International Falls. He was 86.

Youso, who was 6-4 and 250 pounds during his playing days, came from the Falls to play for the Gophers from 1954-57.

He was drafted in the second round in 1958 by the New York Giants, and won an NFL title in his first season.

After three years in New York, he was released and signed with the expansion Vikings in 1961. He played two seasons as the starting right offensive tackle with Minnesota before three seasons with Oakland in the rival American Football League.

He and his wife of 65 years, Evelyn, ran a resort and motel near Lake Kabetogama after his football career. He is survived by his wife and his four children.

Youso's funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in International Falls.