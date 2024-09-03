Former U.S. Attorney B. Todd Jones leaving NFL to rejoin Minneapolis law firm

Jones also served two stints as U.S. attorney in Minnesota — from 1998 to 2001 and 2009 to 2013 — before President Barack Obama nominated him as director of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Jones emerged from a tough U.S. Senate fight to become the first permanent director of the agency to win confirmation. That distinction has proven to be a rare one: the Senate did not confirm another permanent director until Steve Dettelbach in 2022.