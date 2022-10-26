Tap the bookmark to save this article.

With the Twins' roster usage having mushroomed over the past decade, there are more former Twins playing elsewhere than ever — a whopping 105 of them in 2022, including a record 58 of whom appeared in major league games. Only a handful, however, had sustained success this year. (WAR figure is Wins Above Replacement according to Baseball Reference.)

EX-TWINS ACROSS BASEBALL

* = Played at least one game for Twins in 2022

EX-TWINS POSITION PLAYERS (25)

IF Ehire Adrianza, Washington/Atlanta

.175 BA/.264 OBP/.206 SLG; 0.1 WAR in 37 games

Traded to the Braves Aug. 2, but played only six games because of a viral infection.

SS Andrelton Simmons, Chicago Cubs

.173/.244/.187; -0.1 in 34 games

Missed most of May and July because of shoulder injury; released Aug. 7.

Fan favorite Willians Astudillo re-appeared in the major leagues for 21 games with the Marlins over the summer.

IF Willians Astudillo, Miami

.241/.255/.296; -0.7 in 21 games

Played 75 games and hit .307 with 16 HR at AAA Jacksonville.

IF/OF Travis Blankenhorn, N.Y. Mets

.000/.000/.000; -0.1 in 1 game

Played in one game for Twins in 2020 and another in 2021; spent most of 2022 at AAA.

C Jason Castro, Houston

.115/.205/.179; -0.6 in 34 games

Knee surgery in July ended his season, and probably his career.

1B C.J. Cron, Colorado

.257/.315/.468; 2.1 in 150 games

First-time All-Star has hit at least 25 homers in four consecutive full seasons.

It was a mostly lost season for Nelson Cruz, who didn’t get dealt by Washington at the trade deadline.

DH Nelson Cruz, Washington

.234/.313/.337; 0.2 in 124 games

Didn't play after Sept. 13 because of eye surgery; hit only 10 home runs.

3B Josh Donaldson, N.Y. Yankees

.222/.308/.374; 2.4 in 132 games

Often booed by Yankees fans, his batting average never rose above .240 after June 10.

3B Eduardo Escobar, N.Y. Mets

.240/.295/.430; 1.2 in 136 games

Hit 20 homers in his first season in New York; owed another $9.5 million for 2023.

C/DH Mitch Garver, Texas

.207/.298/.404; 0.4 in 54 games

Didn't play after July 10 following surgery on forearm tendon.

C Jose Godoy*, Pittsburgh

.059/.059/.059; -0.3 in 8 games

Played 10 games and hit three HRs, .333 at AAA Indianapolis.

IF/OF Marwin Gonzalez, N.Y. Yankees

.185/.255/.321; 0.8 in 85 games

Played everywhere except center field and catcher; only one postseason at-bat.

2B/1B Niko Goodrum, Houston

.116/.156/.163; -0.3 in 15 games

Played 12 games, hitting .311 at AAA Sugar Land; released Sept. 2.

OF Robbie Grossman, Detroit/Atlanta

.209/.310/.32; 0.2 in 129 games

Hit only two HRs in four months with Tigers but five in 46 games with Braves.

OF Aaron Hicks, N.Y. Yankees

.216/.330/.313; 1.8 in 130 games

Suffered a knee injury in ALDS; owed $30 million next three years

IF Taylor Motter, Cincinnati

.167/.167/,167; -0.2 in 2 games

Released July 18 and signed with Atlanta organization; hit 20 homer in 81 AAA games.

OF Rob Refsnyder, Boston

.307/.384/.497; 1.2 in 57 games

Career-best year at age 31, getting an extended MLB look after hitting .306 at AAA.

3B JT Riddle, Cincinnati

.250/.250/.250; 0.0 in 2 games

Traded to Mets May 28; 88 games, 11 HR at AAA Louisville, Syracuse.

OF Brent Rooker, San Diego/Kansas City

.125/.222/.156; -0.4 in 16 games

Hit .289 with 28 homers in 81 games at AAA, but no homers at MLB level.

Eddie Rosario was rewarded with a two-year, $18 million contract by Atlanta for his 2021 postseason heroics, but a vision problem derailed his 2022 season.

OF Eddie Rosario, Atlanta

.212/.259/.328; -1.6 in 80 games

Surgery for blurred vision cost 2021 NLCS MVP two months on injured list.

2B Jonathan Schoop, Detroit

.202/.239/.322; 0.2 in 131 games

Hit only .179 after All-Star break; Tigers unlikely to pick up $7.5 million option.

C Kurt Suzuki, L.A. Angels

.180/.266/.295; -0.4 in 51 games

Announced his retirement in early September, received tribute at Target Field.

IF Ildemaro Vargas, Chicago Cubs/Washington

.263/.299/.392; 1.6 in 63 games

Cut by Cubs on May 26, he ended up played regularly for last-place Nationals.

OF/1B LaMonte Wade Jr., San Francisco

.207/.305/.359; 0.0 in 77 games

Couldn't repeat his 2021; a knee injury cost him all but 10 games in first three months.

OF Aaron Whitefield, L.A. Angels

.000/.000/.000; -0.3 in 5 games

Played in 79 games at AA Rocket City (Madison, Ala.), hitting .263 with nine home runs.

EX-TWINS PITCHERS (33)

Shaun Anderson, Toronto

1 IP, 18.00 ERA; -0.1 WAR in 1 game

Pitched 36 games, 3.58 ERA at AAA Buffalo.

Kyle Barraclough, L.A. Angels

9, 3.00; 0.2 in 8 games

Pitched 41 games, 2.00 ERA at AAA Salt Lake.

Jose Berrios went 12-7 this season for Toronto, but he led the American League in hits allowed (199) and earned runs (100).

Jose Berrios, Toronto

172, 5.23; -0.5 in 32 games

He had a 5.77 ERA over the final two months and didn't pitch in wild-card series.

Yennier Cano*, Baltimore

4⅓, 18.69; -0.4 in 3 games

Won his second MLB game for the Twins on May 16 but was part of Jorge Lopez trade.

J.T. Chargois, Tampa Bay

22⅓, 2.42; 0.5 in 21 games

Oblique injury kept him out until mid-August.

Tyler Clippard, Washington

5, 7.20; -0.1 in 4 games

The 37-year-old had a 2.23 ERA at AAA Rochester but was released Aug. 25.

Alex Colome, Colorado

47, 5.74; -0.9 in 53 games

Four saves, but three blown saves and seven losses; he's a free agent again.

Jharel Cotton*, San Francisco

8, 6.75; -0.3 in 5 games

After shuttling between Twins and Saints all year, he was claimed by the Giants on Sept. 18.

According to Baseball Reference, Chase De Jong had a better 2022 season than any other former Twins reliever other than Liam Hendriks.

Chase De Jong, Pittsburgh

71⅔, 2.64; 1.6 in 42 games

The surprising answer to "Who was the second-most effective ex-Twins reliever in 2022?"

Luke Farrell, Chicago Cubs/Cincinnati

15, 5.40; 0.1 in 6 games

Played for two teams that he previously pitched for after 20 appearances with 2021 Twins.

Ralph Garza, Tampa Bay

35, 3.34; 0.3 in 19 games

Was designated for assignment in spring training when Twins signed Carlos Correa.

Ian Gibaut, Cleveland/Cincinnati

36, 4.50; 0.2 in 34 games

Has pitched for five MLB teams over the past three seasons.

Kyle Gibson, Philadelphia

167⅔, 5.05; 0.6 in 31 games

Made 31 starts for the NL champions, but only three were scoreless.

Chi Chi Gonzalez*, Milwaukee/N.Y. Yankees

16, 5.06; -0.1 in 5 games

The Twins won both times he started for them in June before he was lost on waivers.

Brusdar Graterol, L.A. Dodgers

49⅔, 3.26; 0.6 in 46 games

Was 4-for-5 in save chances, but had stints on IL for both shoulder and elbow.

Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox

57⅔, 2.81; 1.7 in 58 games

Second in in AL in saves with 37 in 41 chances; 85 K's, only 16 walks

Rich Hill, Boston

124⅓, 4.27; 0.9 in 26 games

Second-most starts (26) on Red Sox, expected back in 2023 at age 43.

Tyler Kinley, Colorado

24, 0.75; 1.1 in 25 games

Was lights-out for two months, but season ended after surgery on elbow flexor tendon.

Derek Law, Detroit/Cincinnati

19⅔, 4.12; 0.1 in 17 games

Twins faced him in Detroit on Aug. 3 and he became a free agent days later.

Zack Littell, San Francisco

44⅓, 5.08; 0.1 in 39 games

Was sent to the minors after having words with manager Gabe Kapler in September.

Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

121⅔, 3.99; 0.8 in 21 games

Missed first two months after knee surgery; owed $18.5 million for 2023.

Trevor May, N.Y. Mets

25, 5.04; -0.1 in 26 games

Missed three months because of fractured humerus; now a free agent.

Tommy Milone, Seattle

16⅔, 5.40; -0.2 in 7 games

Posted a 2.68 ERA in 11 games at AAA Tacoma at age 35.

Jake Odorizzi, Houston/Atlanta

106⅓, 4.40; -0.1 in 22 games

Traded to Atlanta Aug. 2; pitched out of the bullpen in the playoffs.

Michael Pineda, Detroit

46⅔, 5.79; -0.6 in 11 games

Gave up HRs in eight of 11 starts and was released Sept. 7.

Martin Perez, Texas

196⅓, 2.89; 5.0 in 32 games

An All-Star paid only $4 million now a free agent; gave up no HRs in first 10 starts.

Sean Poppen, Arizona

28⅔, 4.40; -0.1 in 29 games

Pitched on Oct. 3 vs. Milwaukee's Brent Suter, another Harvard product.

Ryan Pressly, Houston

48⅓, 2.98; 0.9 in 50 games

Career-high 33 saves in 37 chances, converted final 12 and has kept going in playoffs.

Hansel Robles, Boston

24⅔, 5.84; -0.8 in 26 games

Released July 9; signed with Dodgers, posted 8.00 ERA in 20 games at AAA Oklahoma City.

Taylor Rogers had 31 saves this season, but only three came after the stunning midseason trade that sent him from San Diego to Milwaukee.

Taylor Rogers, San Diego/Milwaukee

64⅓, 4.76; -0.7 in 66 games

NL saves leader for much of 2022 but had a 6.08 ERA after break as he enters free agency.

Sergio Romo, Seattle/Toronto

18, 7.50; -0.7 in 23 games

Released by Mariners on June 21 after giving up 12 runs in 6⅓ innings in June.

Andrew Vasquez, Toronto/San Francisco

8⅔, 6.23; -0.1 in 10 games

Twice claimed off waivers; had a 2.30 ERA in 28 games for three AAA teams.

Matt Wisler, Tampa Bay

44, 2.25; 0.7 in 39 games

Despite MLB numbers, released Sept. 7 after posting 9.82 ERA in four games at AAA.

MINORS (22)

Fernando Abad, Sea

Beau Burrows, LAD

Juan Centeno, Ari

John Curtiss, NYM (IL)

Tyler Duffey*, Tex/NYY

Edgar Garcia, Was

Stephen Gonsalves, ChC

Juan Graterol, Ari

Ian Hamilton*, Cle

Chris Herrmann, Was

Trevor Hildenberger, SF

Brandon Kintzler, SD

Ryan LaMarre, NYY

Juan Minaya*, Was

Blake Parker, StL

Wilson Ramos, Tex

Ben Rortvedt, NYY

Danny Santana, Bos

Aaron Slegers, TB

Michael Tonkin, Atl

Ronald Torreyes, Phi

Nick Vincent, Atl/Det

FOREIGN LEAGUES (15)

Tyler Austin, Yokohama (Japan)

Charlie Barnes, Lotte (South Korea)

Alan Busenitz, Rakuten (Japan)

Sam Dyson, Tijuana (Mexico)

Dietrich Enns, Seibu (Japan)

Pedro Florimon, Union Laguna (Mexico)

ByungHo Park, KT (South Korea)

Fernando Rodney, Tijuana (Mexico)

Fernando Romero, Yokohama (Japan)

Randy Rosario, Saltillo (Mexico)

Matt Shoemaker, Yomiuri (Japan)

Nik Turley, Hiroshima (Japan)

Drew Rucinski, NC (South Korea)

Kennys Vargas, Dos Loredos (Mexico)

Brandon Waddell, Doosan (South Korea) (also St. Louis AAA)

INDEPENDENT (10)

Austin Adams, Lexington

Johnny Field, High Point

Lew Ford, Long Island

Ryne Harper, Kentucky

Tzu-Wei Lin, Long Island (also N.Y. Mets AAA, released Aug. 11)

Mike Morin, Kane County

Logan Morrison, High Point

Gabriel Moya, Kentucky

Lewis Thorpe, Kansas City

Vance Worley, Kane County