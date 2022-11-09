ST. CLOUD - A 21-year-old St. Cloud resident and former St. Cloud State wrestler was sentenced to 90 days in jail for assaulting another student last year.

Ezayah M. Gomez Oropeza pleaded guilty to one felony count of third-degree assault in July. On Wednesday, a Stearns County judge sentenced Gomez Oropeza to 90 days in jail, to be served in three segments over the next three years, as well as five years of probation. He was also ordered to pay nearly $25,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, a woman called 911 in the early morning hours of Sept. 18, 2021, to report an unconscious man in the 700 block of 7th Avenue S. Responding officers found the man bleeding heavily.

The victim told police he returned home in the early morning hours and heard a woman screaming. When he asked if everything was OK, he was told to mind his own business. He then turned around to go back inside and heard footsteps "charging towards him," court documents state.

A witness told police they saw Gomez Oropeza yelling at the woman and hitting a fence just before the victim appeared. Video shows Gomez Oropeza "made contact with him, lifting him off the ground and tackling [the man] to the ground," according to court documents.

Court documents stated the victim suffered multiple fractures to his nasal bone and sinus walls and would likely have to undergo multiple reconstructive surgeries.