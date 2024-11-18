REDWOOD FALLS, MINN. – The former manager of a small-town grocery store here faces additional charges that he sexually assaulted another teenage cashier who worked for him.
Former Redwood Falls grocery store manager accused of sexual assault of another teen employee
Police said another victim has come forward.
Kyle Brady Shelton, 46, of Redwood Falls faces three felony charges for third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. These come in addition to four previous charges accusing him of using his position of authority to have sexual contact with someone younger than 18.
Shelton appeared in court Monday morning, and when approached outside the courthouse, declined to comment.
He was a manager at the Market, a grocery store formerly known as Tersteeg’s, where generations of teens in Redwood Falls have worked over the summer and after school.
Darin Hill, the owner of My Market Stores, the Colorado-based company that owns the store, in a statement in September said Shelton is no longer employed by his company and Hill referred further questions to the police.
According to the charges filed last week:
The victim told police that Shelton sexually assaulted her three times, and that he was her former manager while she was employed at the grocery store.
She began working at the store in the fall of 2019, when she was 15 years old, and said she worked for Shelton as a babysitter.
The victim told police on Sept. 10 that Shelton had flirted with her during work shifts and scheduled her hours to align with when he managed the store. She said they had sexually charged late-night conversations.
The victim told police that Shelton pushed himself against her one day as she was cleaning coffee pots in a back room of the grocery store. She said Shelton also inappropriately touched her in his office and in her car.
The sexual assaults stopped when Shelton’s significant other learned about the relationship in 2021 and started texting the victim. The victim said she quit her job at this point, and did not hear from Shelton until Aug. 20 this year, two days before his arrest. In text messages reviewed by police, Shelton apologized and said he missed their friendship.
Police said Shelton admitted to the three assaults.
They had arrested Shelton on Aug. 22 after receiving word that he had been exchanging explicit messages with a different teenage cashier.
The previous victim told police that Shelton, her supervisor since she started working at the Market as a 14-year-old in 2022, had sexually assaulted her inside his office on the second floor of the store.
Shelton would call this victim to his office at the store, shut the door and touch her body, she told police. The assaults occurred three to five times in the office, the victim said.
After his arrest, Shelton admitted to receiving nude images from this victim and engaging in sexual contact three times with her in his office, police said.
He also said he had sexual relationships with two other juvenile employees, according to the amended complaint.
