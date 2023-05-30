A Rochester woman who was a teacher and volleyball coach in Pine Island, Minn., has been charged with sexually assaulting a young teenage student for more than two months this year.

Lindsey R. Schneeberger, 24, was charged in Olmsted County District Court with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with assaulting the girl when she was as young as 13 years old.

Schneeberger was arrested and later released after posting a $50,000 bond. Court records do not list an attorney for her, and she has yet to respond to messages seeking a response to the allegations. She is due in court of June 8.

Also last week, the mother filed in court for an order for protection in an effort to keep Schneeberger away from her daughter. In her filing, the mother said she was concerned that the teenager, who is now 14, failed to view herself as a victim.

According to the criminal complaint:

The girl's mother told police on May 17 that she found text messages between her daughter and Schneeberger that include pet names such as "babe" and baby." The mother said she had allowed her daughter to spend time at Schneeberger's home starting in March.

The mother said she confronted her daughter about the messages, and the teen admitted that Schneeberger had been touching her sexually.

The teenager told an investigator that Schneeberger coached her in volleyball during the 2022 fall season and then became her physical education teacher in February until Schneeberger resigned in March.

The repeated assaults at Schneeberger's home continued until May 15, when the girl's mother found out about their encounters. Before then, the teenager said, they had been together two to three times a week. The girl also said she and Schneeberger exchanged nude photos of each other.

The Rochester Post-Bulletin reported that Schneeberger was placed on leave on March 6, due to an investigation, and resigned 10 days later, according to Pine Island Public School Superintendent Tamara Champa.

Schneeberger is currently employed by Byron Public Schools, and the district learned of the charges on Friday, read a statement from Superintendent Mike Neubeck sent to students' families. Schneeberger's LinkedIn profiled said she worked for Byron schools as a Project Kids program assistant.

"There have been no allegations involving students at Byron Public Schools," the statement read. "Ms. Schneeberger is not scheduled to work and will not have access to any students."