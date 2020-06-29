Four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd are scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are scheduled to appear one at a time for an omnibus hearing starting at 12:15 p.m.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and will appear remotely via TV from the state prison at Oak Park Heights, where he is being held on $1.25 million bail.

The other three are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Kueng posted bond on a $750,000 bail and is out-of-custody. Lane posted cash bail on the same amount and is out-of-custody. Thao remains in jail on $1 million bail without conditions or $750,000 bail with conditions.

Omnibus hearings are typically procedural and cover issues such as the probable cause evidence that supports the charges, evidentiary issues and discovery, the process of state officials sharing evidence in the case with defense attorneys. Future court dates are also set.

Pleas can be entered at an omnibus hearing, but are not required.

Court hearings in the case have been anything but typical. When Kueng, Lane and Thao appeared in court for the first time earlier this month attorneys for Kueng and Lane, Earl Gray and Thomas Plunkett, respectively, began introducing their defense strategies.

Gray and Plunkett blamed Chauvin, a 19-year veteran on the police force, for killing Floyd as he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe and warned that he was going to die. Bystanders also pleaded with the officers; one recorded the incident, which sparked worldwide protests.

Lane was working his fourth shift and Kueng, his third, and the rookies were following Chauvin’s lead, they argued.

Gray noted at the time that Lane asked Chauvin two times whether they should roll Floyd, a 46-year-old black man from St. Louis Park, onto his side and was rebuffed. Plunkett noted that Kueng took Floyd’s pulse and told his colleagues he couldn’t detect one.

Lane restrained Floyd’s legs and Kueng held onto his back as Floyd, who was handcuffed, laid stomach-down in the street.

Video of the killing showed Thao standing watch and dismissing bystanders’ concerns.

