Former Minneapolis police union president Lt. Bob Kroll is banned from serving as a law enforcement officer in three of the state's most populous counties — including Hennepin County, which encompasses Minneapolis — for 10 years, according to the conditions of a new civil settlement.

The lawsuit, filed by the Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, accused Minneapolis police of unconstitutional brutality in response to demonstrations following the law enforcement killings of George Floyd and Winston Smith. The Minneapolis City Council approved four separate settlements totaling more than $700,000 in October. The lawsuit named Kroll as a defendant.

The agreement stipulates Kroll cannot serves as a licensed police officer or in a leadership role in any policing agencies in the counties of Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka for that time period. Kroll is also banned from being a board member, director, officer or staff member or member of an advisory committee of the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training — the state board that licenses officers — for a decade.

Kroll, who retired in 2021, became a lightning rod in the debate over police use of force and brutality through his brash and unwavering defense of officers accused of misconduct in Minneapolis, sometimes in open rebellion against the city's elected officials. Kroll publicly aligned with then-president Donald Trump's brand of "Back the Blue" politics, appearing on Fox News and later on stage with the former president at a Minneapolis campaign rally in 2019.

In the days after the death of Floyd, Kroll defended the officers accused and eventually convicted with killing the unarmed Black man, and he became a target in the protests and riots that followed. That summer, a mass of protestors showed up to his house in Hugo to demand his resignation and destroyed piñatas of Kroll and his wife —former WCCO reporter Liz Collin — on their lawn, drawing criticism from those who said the demonstrators, which included then DFL legislature candidate John Thompson, went too far.