Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan has presided over a toxic workplace culture and unchecked sexual harassment in the state party, according to a growing number of former staffers and activists who have levied allegations against her.

Four former executive directors of the party released a lengthy statement on Wednesday saying Carnahan "ruled by grudges, retaliation, and intimidation" in the party, often withholding prized party data to help candidates she preferred to get a "leg up." The statement said she retaliated against those who spoke out against her, often trying to prevent former staff from getting other jobs.

"Carnahan created an extremely toxic work environment, often yelling, demeaning and questioning loyalty," the former staffers said in a joint statement. "We would be reprimanded if we did not glowingly 'pump up' and stroke the ego of Carnahan in our rare public appearances."

The four former executive directors — Becky Alery, Andy Aplikowski, Christine Snell and Kevin Poindexter — said they were able to speak out after the party's Executive Board voted Sunday to void Non Disclosure Agreements that they said Carnahan used to silence staff.

They added their voices to a widening chorus of people calling for Carnahan to resign from party leadership, including well over a dozen state legislators, three Republican governor candidates and five members of the party's own executive board.

Carnahan has said the allegations are part of an effort by her detractors to "relitigate" the 2021 race for party chair, when she won a third term.

The 15-member executive board is meeting Thursday night and will take a vote of confidence in Carnahan's leadership. Ten votes are required to remove her as chair.

Many have cited Carnahan's close relationship with Anton "Tony" Lazzaro, a prolific GOP donor and activist who was arrested last week on federal charges of sex trafficking. Lazzaro became deeply involved in state politics through his friendship with Carnahan.

Since his arrest, other allegations have flooded social media about Carnahan's leadership of the party. Multiple women detailed in social media posts their experiences being harassed or spoken to inappropriately by staff in the party, a culture that went unchecked.

"I don't think young women are safe in politics," said Kayla Khang, who interned for the party when she was 17 and said male party staffers had inappropriate conversations with her and frequently made comments that made her uncomfortable. She said she was warned specifically about being alone with one former party staffer.

Sen. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, said allegations that the party leadership "could have known about sexual harrasment allegations involving one of its staff and done nothing is beyond the pale and reprehensible."

Carnahan has distanced herself from Lazzaro as one of thousands of donors who contribute to the party.

"The Republican Party of Minnesota has thousands of donors. Some give as little as $5, while others donate hundreds or thousands. We are extremely grateful for every contribution we receive, but there is no way for us to know the personal background of every contributor to our party — even those donors with whom we have a regular relationship," she said. "To imply otherwise is simply wrong."

She has vehemently denied knowing of any of Lazzaro's criminal activities and said assuming guilt-by-association "sets a dangerous precedent."

But others say the situation has gotten so volatile that she needs to step down for the good of the party, which needs to focus on winning state races in the 2022 midterm election.

"Stories will continue to break, activists will check out, candidates will suffer and what's left of our donor pool will dry up," Max Rymer, an RNC Committeeman and member of the party's executive board, said in a statement on Wednesday. "Instead of the story being about Tim Walz's failures, or our platform, or our candidates, it will be about Anton Lazzaro and Jennifer Carnahan."

The executive board meets Thursday evening at the party's headquarters in Edina. Carnahan, who showed no signs of stepping down in two radio interviews Tuesday, said she's also considering bringing the issue to the larger state Republican central committee.

Briana Bierschbach • 651-925-5042

Twitter: @bbierschbach