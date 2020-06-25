A former Minneapolis schoolteacher and basketball coach has been charged a second time with sexually assaulting a boy he had coached.

Aaron J. Hjermstad, 41, of Brooklyn Center, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against a preteen boy a few years ago.

Hjermstad was charged recently with one count each of soliciting a child and second-degree criminal sexual conduct for assaulting a different preteen boy in October and February.

That boy had spent the night at Hjermstad's home before a game.

Hjermstad and his lawyer could not be reached Thursday for comment.

Hjermstad had worked as a physical education and health teacher at the K-6 charter school Mastery School and was a basketball coach at Hospitality House Youth Development.

According to the new charges:

Brooklyn Center police got a report June 10 that Hjermstad had abused a boy three years ago at Hjermstad's home. The boy told an investigator that Hjermstad was his basketball coach in fifth and sixth grade, an arrest warrant says. The boy, who was between 10 and 12 years old at the time, spent the night at Hjermstad's house four or five times.

The last time, the charges say, the boy was sleeping in Hjermstad's bed, woke up in the middle of the night and found Hjermstad sexually assaulting him.

The previous charges against Hjermstad alleged that he offered another boy money in February to touch him sexually, that he made inappropriate physical contact with the boy in October and that he lay on top of the boy during an undated incident.

Hjermstad was charged via arrest warrant and was not in custody as of late Thursday afternoon.

An earlier version of this story said Hjermstad was a middle-school teacher; he worked at an elementary school.

