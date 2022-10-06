Former longtime Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat was arrested late Wednesday on suspicion of drunken driving in Dayton, according to jail records.

The 61-year-old Democrat was charged with gross-misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with a traffic stop about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in Dayton.

Opat, of Robbinsdale, was jailed in lieu of $12,000 bail. He was released after posting bond midday Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.

His attorney, Paul Applebaum, said, "We are gathering the information surrounding Mr. Opat's initial traffic stop and arrest, and will comment publicly when our investigation is complete. In the meantime, let the legal process run its course."

The criminal complaint said the officer who stopped Opat gave him a preliminary breath test, which measured his blood alcohol content at 0.093%, above the legal limit for driving in Minnesota. The officer intended to administer a second test, but Opat refused to take it, the charges continued.

According to the charges:

Opat "failed to make a full and complete stop" at a stop sign at N. 113th Avenue and Fernbrook Lane, leading to an officer pulling him over.

The officer noticed that Opat smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot and watery eyes, fumbled with his driver's license and was unsteady on his feet. He acknowledged having had a few drinks before driving.

After failing the preliminary breath test, Opat was allowed by the officer to refrain from taking additional field sobriety tests. Opat explained that he had a bad back, knees and ankles.

Opat was provided the opportunity to contact an attorney and take a more precise breath test for blood alcohol content, but he refused. The gross-misdemeanor charge is related to the test refusal.

In his 28 years on the County Board until 2020, Opat was elected chair nine times.

In May, Opat joined North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale as chief business development and community relations officer.

Star Tribune staff writer Rochelle Olson contributed to this report.