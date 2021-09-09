A former south metro softball coach has been sentenced to probation for stealing more than $23,000 from booster-club funds over a two-year stretch.

Erice C. Heflin, 66, of Rosemount, was sentenced Wednesday in Dakota County District Court to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, two years' probation and ordered to pay back the $23,508 that he stole from the Lakeville youth sports Booster Club from December 2018 to July 2020.

Heflin, who was the varsity softball coach for Lakeville South High School at the time of the thefts, pleaded guilty in June to one count of felony theft by swindle.

"Mr. Heflin's theft of moneys intended to support youth athletics was a betrayal of trust," County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a statement. "The victims in this case include not just the Booster Club but also the youth participants and all those who donated money and volunteer hours to this organization."

Prosecutors alleged that Heflin filed a reimbursement request of more than $2,300 for a project involving field work he said was completed by a company that did not exist. He appeared to have falsified the invoice.

When questioned about the invoices, the criminal complaint noted, Heflin stated he was not sure if he submitted any "homemade" invoices to the booster club and acknowledged he made up invoices he submitted in one instance. In total, investigators found he had falsified invoices on nine occasions. The expenses included time for indoor practices, softballs and helmets, uniforms and other equipment.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482