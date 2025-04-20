Opinion: Former health commissioners: Backsliding is bad. Doing that on purpose is worse.

Unfortunately, the federal component of the decadeslong collective and collaborative approach necessary to protect the health of the public is now being systematically and rapidly destroyed by an anti-public-health agenda — an agenda that runs counter to everything we all worked to build and that helped create the “good life” in Minnesota. Federal programs and resources that we took for granted addressing infectious diseases, air quality, clean water, worker safety, environmental contamination, chronic diseases, substance use, maternal and infant health, community and personal violence, birth defects and many others are already gone. And that list is growing. Losing these programs is particularly incomprehensible when our life expectancy and infant death rates are the worst among high-income nations and when we are amid a measles outbreak.