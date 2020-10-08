Depleted at running back, the Carolina Panthers signed former Gophers running back Rodney Smith. He was with the team earlier this year after signing as an undrafted free agent but was cut early in camp.
The team's star running back, Christian McCaffrey, is on the injured reserve list with a high ankle sprain, and is expected to miss several more weeks. Carolina has been relying on journeyman Mike Davis as its starter with McCaffrey sidelined.
Smith was one of four running backs brought in for a tryout by the Panthers on Wednesday.
At Minnesota, Smith scored 29 touchdowns and rushed for 4,122 yards during his college career.
