ST. LOUIS – Shane Wiskus received some of the worst news of his gymnastics career last fall, when he learned the Gophers were going to eliminate the program that built him into an Olympic contender. Saturday, he turned a difficult and emotional year into a triumph as he made the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Wiskus, of Spring Park, finished third in the all-around standings at the Olympic trials on the final day of the men's competition at The Dome at America's Center. He was one of two athletes chosen by a selection committee for the four-man team, joining U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center teammate Sam Mikulak.

Stanford's Brody Malone, who defeated Wiskus for the NCAA all-around title in April, topped the field at the trials to earn an automatic berth on the Olympic team. Yul Moldauer joined him as an automatic qualifier. Alec Yoder was named to the roster to compete as an individual athlete in Tokyo.

Wiskus entered Saturday's competition in second place in the all-around, but Moldauer — third after day one — improved on his opening-day scores in every event to move past Wiskus. To earn an automatic spot on the team, Moldauer also had to finish in the top three in at least three events. He did that one better, finishing first on parallel bars, second on pommel horse, third on floor exercise and tied for third on rings.

Wiskus's scores slipped slightly from day one to day two, but he had no major mistakes. Malone, who also won the U.S. all-around title, finished with a two-day score of 171.600, followed by Moldauer (168.600), Wiskus (168.150) and fourth-place Mikulak (166.750).

Wiskus is the first Gophers gymnast to make the Olympic team since John Roethlisberger, who competed in the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympics.

On day two, Wiskus stayed near the top of the standings with a strong start. Beginning on still rings — one of the two events Wiskus won at last spring's NCAA championships — he scored a 14.050, improving on his day one mark. After sticking the dismount, he clapped his hands, sending up a cloud of chalk dust.

Moldauer briefly slipped past Wiskus with a superb floor exercise. Wiskus regained second place with solid execution on his Kasamatsu 1 ½ vault, with only a small step on the landing. Another of his signature events, parallel bars, kept him there.

A two-time NCAA champion on parallel bars, Wiskus cruised through his routine and nailed his dismount. He came off the mat to a gauntlet of fist bumps and pats on the back, as well as a score of 14.350. That was enough to maintain second in the all-around at the halfway point, but Moldauer was lurking.

Over the first four events, Moldauer improved his scores by .850 over day one. Wiskus's marks were down by .300. Though Wiskus performed another well-executed routine on high bar, Moldauer's 14.450 on vault pushed him past Wiskus again, and he held second place by half a point following the fourth of six rotations.

Wiskus improved his score on floor exercise, but Moldauer countered with a spectacular routine on parallel bars. His 14.550 was the highest score on that apparatus in the entire two-day competition and gave him a lead of .850 over Wiskus for second place with one event remaining.

Wiskus ended on pommel horse, which is not a high-scoring event for him. His score of 13.150 meant Moldauer needed only 12.300 on high bar to match his all-around score, and Moldauer's 12.750 locked up second place.