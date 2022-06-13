Former Gopher Angus Flanagan shot a 10-under-par 61 in the final round of the Tapemark Minnesota PGA Pro-Am at Southview Country Club on Sunday to win the pro field by three shots over second-round leader Trey Fessler, a native of St. Michael.
Flanagan finished the tournament at 16-under 197. Justin Smith won the amateur field by six strokes after shooting a 68 for a 202 total.
