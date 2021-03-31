SAN JOSE, Calif. – Matt Boldy is turning pro.

The Wild signed the Boston College sophomore winger to a three-year, entry-level contract Tuesday. He will report to Iowa in the American Hockey League.

Drafted 12th overall by the Wild in 2019, Boldy is coming off a strong sophomore season with the Eagles that ended last week when Boston College was eliminated from the NCAA tournament by St. Cloud State.

His contract with the Wild includes signing and performance bonuses. Boldy will make $700,000 in Year 1 and $925,000 in both Years 2 and 3 if he is in the NHL.

In 22 games this season, the 19-year-old scored 11 goals and added 20 assists. He was named a Hobey Baker Award Top Ten Finalist and finished his college career with 56 points in 55 games.

The 6-2, 195-pound native of Milford, Mass., joined BC from the U.S. development program and a slow start in his freshman season kept him off the U.S. junior national team. He had a strong second half and finished the season with nine goals and 17 assists.

He made the U.S. junior team last fall and scored five goals in seven games as it won a gold medal, beating Canada 2-0 in the title game in Edmonton on Jan. 2.

Boldy and Wild General Manager Bill Guerin will have a video news conference Wednesday afternoon.