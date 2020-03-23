Ex-worker sues Bloomberg campaign
A former field organizer for Michael Bloomberg filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against his presidential campaign Monday, arguing that she and thousands of others laid off this month had been tricked into taking jobs that they were told would last until November. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York City, argued that the campaign had breached its contract with the at-will employees, recruiting them to work on Bloomberg's bid under false pretenses and failing to pay them necessary overtime. A spokeswoman for the campaign declined to comment on the lawsuit filed by Donna Wood, who worked for Bloomberg in Miami.
New York Times
