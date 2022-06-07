Marcus LeVesseur and Nik Lewandowski, key members of one of the most successful eras of Augsburg wrestling history, will be inducted into the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III Hall of Fame during a ceremony July 30 in Ponte Verde Beach, Fla.

Both four-time All-Americas, LeVesseur won four NCAA Division III national championships between 2003 and '07 and went 155-0 in his career, while Lewandowski won a national title in 2001, while finishing second twice and third once in going 124-34.

The two bring the total of Auggies in the D-III Hall of Fame to 10.

College Football Hall nominees

The National Football Foundation announced the 2023 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame, and it includes a handful of Minnesotans. James Laurinaitis, the former Wayzata High School and All-America linebacker at Ohio State, is one of 80 players on the ballot at the FBS level.

At the Division level (FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA) former St. John's wide receiver Blake Elliott and former Southwest Minnesota State quarterback Jeff Loots made the 96-player ballot.

Former Minnesota State Moorhead coach Ross Fortier and former Minnesota Duluth coach Jim Malosky are on the coaches ballot at the Division level.

The inductees will be announced in early 2023.

Dean, Peterson prevail

Christine Dean and Adele Peterson surged on the second day of the Minnesota Golf Association Women's Senior Amateur Four-Ball Championship, shooting 3-under-par 69 to win at Whitefish Golf Club in Pequot Lakes. The pair beat four-time champions Lynn Anderson and Leigh Klasse by two strokes.