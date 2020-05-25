Dennis Erickson, who led Armstrong to five consecutive Class 2A volleyball state titles from 1980 to '84, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday in Plymouth. He was 83.

A Willmar native, Army veteran and St. Cloud State graduate, Erickson was inducted into the first class of the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1996. He is also in the Hall of Fames at both Armstrong and Willmar high schools.

He also was a golf coach at Armstrong and a speech pathologist in the Robbinsdale school district for 32 years.