Dennis Erickson, who led Armstrong to five consecutive Class 2A volleyball state titles from 1980 to '84, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday in Plymouth. He was 83.
A Willmar native, Army veteran and St. Cloud State graduate, Erickson was inducted into the first class of the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1996. He is also in the Hall of Fames at both Armstrong and Willmar high schools.
He also was a golf coach at Armstrong and a speech pathologist in the Robbinsdale school district for 32 years.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
Keselowski wins 600 to extend Johnson's losing streak
Brad Keselowski, in a contract year and trying to up his value in free agency, gave Roger Penske a victory on what should have been the most celebrated day in motorsports but was instead just a 6-plus hour NASCAR show.
Motorsports
Postponed Indy 500 puts short-track drivers in spotlight
The roaring engines and flying dirt pellets briefly brought Gas City I-69 Speedway back to life Sunday.
Motorsports
No fans, no problem: Some Coca-Cola 600 fans turn out anyway
Chris "Pops" Bowyer sat in a lawn chair wearing a plain white T-shirt and drinking a beer alongside wife Jana and their friends outside of their motorhome a few hundred yards from Charlotte Motor Speedway.
High Schools
Former Armstrong volleyball coach Dennis Erickson dead at 83
He led his program to five consecutive Class 2A championships in the 1980s.
Sports
Tennis, anyone? Not on this sunny Sunday at the French Open
Sunday should have been the first day of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.