In his first in-person court appearance, a former Anoka middle school theater teacher charged with sexually abusing five male minors over the course of a decade pleaded guilty to three felony charges of criminal sexual conduct and a maximum prison sentence of 30 years.

Jefferson Fietek, 47, was charged in July 2020 after former students and participants in a theater nonprofit he co-founded reported stories of abuse spanning 2009 to 2019, when he left Anoka Middle School of the Arts. They were all minors when they allege they were abused at school and Fietek's Coon Rapids home, described in court documents as being full of Peter Pan and Muppets memorabilia.

When allegations surfaced, he lost his short-lived job at Boston's Emerson College and was extradited to Anoka County where he has since remained on GPS surveillance.

On Thursday inside a courtroom with more than 20 attendees, including some of the victims and their families who were visibly emotional during the hearing, Anoka County District Judge Kristin Larson accepted the plea deal with Fietek admitting that he performed oral sex on three of the victims when he was at least 48 months older than the victims — who were all between the ages of 13 and 15.

Fietek admitted to sexually abusing the other two victims, but part of the deal is that he's only pleading guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct related to victims A, B and E.

Fietek's attorney, Jack Rice, said to his client that by signing the plea agreement, he is admitting that, "Yep, it was me. I did it."

"Yes, this is all on me," Fietek said.

He will be sentenced Nov. 17 and will have to register as a predatory offender.

County prosecutor Beth Beaman asked Fietek how he met each victim, the ages of the victims and the type of sexual misconduct he engaged in with them. Fietek said he met them through school or the theater program he co-founded, Young Artists Initiative, in St. Paul's First Lutheran Church, and he initiated oral sex on the victims that wasn't reciprocated. He said that he was in a position of authority with each victim at the time of the abuse.

Fietek started working at the Anoka-Hennepin School District in 2005 and left in 2019 for Boston. During his tenure with the state's largest district, he was an outspoken LGBTQ advocate who once unsuccessfully ran for the Minnesota House. During a federal investigation of the school district in 2010, after a suicide contagion of mostly LGBTQ students, Fietek was featured in national publications advocating for students who have since condemned his actions and alleged abuse. Throughout Fietek's tenure with the district, three undisclosed complaints were filed against him.

The Star Tribune found that at least one parent and Fietek's sister reported concerns about him spending time outside of school with young boys. Most of the victims are now in their mid-20s; one is still in high school.

