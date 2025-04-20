Forensic science students investigate mannequin murder mysteries in St. Paul

At a house in St. Paul, kidnappings, shootings, poisonings, stabbings, suicides and suffocations have all gone ignored by police. In fact, the only people investigating these crimes are college students.
That’s because the house, across the street from Hamline University’s Pat Paterson Field, is used to stage crime scenes for Hamline’s forensic science students.
“You can’t teach a crime scene in a classroom,” said Jamie Spaulding, a forensic science assistant professor at Hamline.
Spaulding arrived at Hamline in 2020 and was tasked with building a forensic science program, which now includes more than 100 students. A faculty member lived in the house for a while and vacated it around the time Spaulding was looking for some university property where he could stage crime scenes. In fall 2023, he began staging crimes there.
Scene preparation can take a few hours, and that usually comes after about a week of planning and scene writing. The story is important to reconstructing any incident, and Spaulding said they even replicated a scene from “Pulp Fiction” for one class.
“Jamie suggests ways, if you ever commit a crime, to hide it,” said Hannah Caine, one of Spaulding’s teaching assistants. “In a joking way, of course.”
Spaulding said he contacts all of the forensic laboratories in the metro area to make sure the students are learning what they need to be prepared for jobs and internships there. The labs at the murder house give students a chance to see what being a crime scene investigator is really like.
“It’s nice to find out if you like it before it’s your job and you hate your life,” said Hamline junior Haylie Magoon, who plans to work in a crime lab after graduation.