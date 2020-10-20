Widespread heavy wet snow is expected to fall across the Twin Cities and much of central and southern Minnesota Tuesday, with the worst conditions expected during the evening commute.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect in the metro area at 10 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. Tuesday as the season’s first significant storm will bring 3 to 5 inches of snow in an area stretching from I-90 in southern Minnesota to as far north as Alexandria, Brainerd and Duluth, the National Weather Service said.

Higher totals are possible along and just south of the I-94 corridor, the weather service said.

“Have a shovel,” at the ready, said meteorologist Brent Hewett with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Flakes will fly first in western Minnesota and spread eastward. They should arrive in the Twin Cities and along the I-35 corridor around 9 a.m. with intensity picking up during the day. The heaviest snow will fall during the afternoon and into the evening. Roads could become hazardous during the evening rush hour, the weather service warned.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service said. “Slow down and use caution.”

October snowfalls are not uncommon. From 1884 through 2019, 45 out of 136 Octobers in the Twin Cities have seen at least one day with measurable snow, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office.

But one this big is a tad early, Hewett said. Storms dropping up to 5 inches of snow generally don’t occur until the last week of the month or the first week of November, he said.

Tuesday’s event could etch its way into the record books. The largest snowfall for Oct. 20 is 3 inches, which occurred in 1916. That also is the third biggest single snowfall ever recorded in October in the Twin Cities. The second largest snowfall for the metro in October was 5.5 inches on Oct. 29, 1095. The largest, well, that belongs to the Halloween snowstorm of 1991 that dropped 8.2 inches on Oct. 31, and by the time the storm wrapped up two days later, blanketed the Twin Cities 28.4 inches, weather records show.

“That one will remain untouched for quite a while,” Hewett said of the monster storm.

Any snow that accumulates isn’t likely to stay around long. Temperatures will moderate into the upper 30s Wednesday and into the low 40s Thursday. But with the warmer air comes a chance for rain on Wednesday night into Thursday. Another chance of snow showers comes over the weekend with yet another system that could bring more snow could arrive Sunday night into Monday, Hewett said.