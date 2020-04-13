On Tuesday, nearly 90 Ford workers will begin assembling 10,000 3M powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR) at the automaker’s Vreeland plant in Michigan.

Project Apollo, as it called, began 25 days ago when the two companies announced a partnership as front-line workers needed more protective equipment as they care for those with COVID-19.

Ford helped redesign 3M’s new and simpler PAPR after announcing temporary closures of its U.S. auto plants.

Ford unleashed its manufacturing and design professionals “to get scrappy and start making personal protection equipment and help increase the availability and production of ventilators,” said Jim Baumbick, vice president of Ford Enterprise Product Line Management, during a conference call Monday.

Ford also is working with other partners to make 3 million protective medical shields, as well as an unknown number of virus-collection test kits, and washable medical gowns that are made from the same material as auto air bags. It is working with GE Healthcare on producing ventilators.

“We knew that to play our part helping combat coronavirus, we had to go like hell and join forces with experts like 3M to expand production of urgently needed medical equipment and supplies,” Baumbick said.

Mike Kesti, global technical director of 3M’s Personal Safety Division, said the air powered respirators have traditionally been made in 3M’s plant in Valley, Neb.

Since the two companies came together, Ford engineers were embedded in the Nebraska factory, the PAPR was redesigned and simplified, Kesti said. Now the product being made at the Ford plant near Flat Rock, Mich., can work in a low-dust environment like hospitals.

Normally, the products have HEPA filtration systems, hoods and hoses calibrated to work in high-dust environments, he said.

The new product will still feature an air blower system — similar to the fan found in Ford’s F-150 ventilated seats. The fan will continue to be powered by a rechargeable, portable battery that will keep the respirator in constant use for up to eight hours.

The product is very different from the N95 respirator mask, for which 3M has promised to increase U.S. production from 35 million to 50 million masks a month by June.

In the meantime, 3M is also importing 166,500 N95 masks from its overseas factories, including one in China, to meet the needs of the federal government over the next three months.

3M and Ford must still obtain final approval by National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) for the PAPR respirators being made in Michigan. That approval is expected by the end of April.

Upon approval, 3M will distribute the new PAPRs through its U.S. network to help bring these technologies quickly and efficiently to health care workers who urgently need them, officials said.

3M and Ford said they will donate any profits from the sale of the PAPR to coronavirus-related nonprofits.

“We are proud to stand together with Ford in this effort, as they have helped us increase manufacturing of existing 3M PPE products and, together, we have rapidly designed a new PAPR to help protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19,” said Bernard Cicut, 3M Personal Safety Division vice president.