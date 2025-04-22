Opinion: Unhappy Earth Day 2025

Enter Trump 2.0. One of now President Donald Trump’s earliest edicts was to scrub the vocabularies of scientists and officials doing work for or with the federal government. Among the forbidden words: “clean energy,” “climate crisis,” “climate science,” “environmental quality,” “health disparity” and simply “pollution.” On the other hand, Trump, in full fealty to the epically rich global fossil fuel industry, loves coal, oil and gas, and despises wind and solar energy, never mind whatever devastation to the health of the body politic. Meanwhile, the dispassionate Keeling Curve, measuring the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, continues its relentless upward climb, this Earth Day at about 430 parts per million, already well above the 350 ppm scientists once proposed as an upper limit before the climate begins to spin out of control from all the added trapped heat, fuel for devastation.