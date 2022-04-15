Every graduating senior in the Minneapolis North High class of 2022 will receive a scholarship of up to $10,000 along with their diploma.

Pillsbury United Communities announced the $1 million scholarship fund at a school assembly on Friday afternoon. About 100 North seniors are on track to graduate this spring. Upon graduation, those students will earn the scholarships to go toward the college or a post-secondary training program of their choice.

The students jumped up and started screaming when they heard the news.

Ronaiya Bickman immediately called her mom and was wiping tears as she explained that she was receiving the scholarship, which she plans to use along the path to medical school to become a surgeon.

"This means so much," she said. "I can't believe it."

Pillsbury United Communities chose to support North students because of the many challenges they've faced in their high school career: the pandemic, the murder of George Floyd and resulting unrest, and the violence in North Side neighborhoods. In February, Deshaun Hill Jr., North's starting quarterback, was shot and killed less than a mile from the school.

That "compounding grief and trauma" came during what is supposed to be an exciting and joyous time in teenagers' lives, said Pillsbury United CEO & President Adair Mosley.

"All students have experienced a combination of those things, but North High was uniquely experiencing all of them," he said. "With that as the context, this was about how we could send a shockwave of hope to this class of students."

About three dozen students gathered in the auditorium for the surprise announcement. Principal Mauri Friestleben prefaced the event by telling students she was proud of them.

"You are not victims, you do not need to be pitied," she said. "You do need to be honored, loved on and lifted up. You deserve every ounce of love coming your way."

Though Pillsbury United Communities has offered scholarships for more than 25 years, this is its first scholarship program offered to an entire class of students. And it doesn't require an application or come with the types of academic conditions that often accompany such funds.

"What's important here is that we are eliminating those barriers," Mosley said. "Making a direct investment in someone and looking in their eyes to say 'I believe in you' is a really powerful thing."

The program is modeled in part after scholarships offered through Hope Chicago and Hope Toledo, organizations that aim to eliminate barriers to higher education and provide economic support for students and their families to seek post-secondary opportunities.

"Hopefully this investment comes back 100-fold," Mosley said. "While this is not the panacea, we know that education is one of the most important ingredients to creating the kind of change we seek."

Mosley also hopes the scholarship fund prompts more conversation about ways philanthropy can support generational change, he said.

Students will have up to one year to determine their plans to use the scholarship money and Pillsbury United will have career counselors available during summer hours to support them.

Pillsbury's North High Scholarship Fund includes contributions from The Margaret A. Cargill Foundation Fund at the St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation, Cargill Foundation, General Mills, McKnight Foundation, Minneapolis Foundation, Minnesota Twins, Target, and the U.S. Bank Foundation. Additional donations can be made at pillsburyunited.org/donate/.