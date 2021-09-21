The pandemic scattered college students from their campuses last year, leaving academic ghost towns across Minnesota. For local and federal officials trying to make sure every resident was counted in the 2020 census, the timing could not have been worse.

The push to get counted was set to kick off a couple of weeks after many colleges and universities shifted to online-only instruction, sending many students back to their parents' homes.

"If you could pick a perfect storm to happen, I think we might have had that," said Winona City Manager Stephen Sarvi. Student confusion amid the pandemic coincided with dropping enrollment numbers in colleges and universities.

For many Minnesota communities, college students make up a significant percentage of their population. If student numbers fell dramatically or if residents were missed in the latest Census count, that could affect the amount of state and federal aid a city receives over the next decade and change policy and planning decisions.

Winona, home to St. Mary's and Winona State University, saw the second-largest drop in its overall population of any Minnesota city with 5,000 or more residents. The college towns of Crookston and Morris were also among the top five cities that saw the biggest declines.

The majority of Minnesota's college and university cities, from Duluth to Moorhead to St. Cloud, saw the number of people living in college dormitories plummet compared to a decade before, according to census data released last month.

Officials who worked on the Census said colleges and universities were generally responsible for submitting the dorm numbers and they likely reflect falling enrollment and other changes, and were less likely to be impacted by COVID-19. Minnesota Office of Higher Education data show the number of undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in postsecondary institutions dropped 23% from 2010 to 2019.

The pandemic's full impact on the census count in college towns remains to be seen, State Demographer Susan Brower said. When she thinks back to the days around the count, "My main concern, right at the top of the list, was college students. In particular, off-campus [students]."

Whether students living in off-campus housing were accurately counted won't be clear until next year when the Census Bureau puts out population data by age, she said.

Last year, the Census Bureau had detailed plans for on-campus promotions to try to make sure all college students were counted before they took off in the spring, said Adrienne Falcon, higher education coordinator for the Minnesota Census 2020. Then the pandemic hit, and outreach efforts moved online.

"The task was trying to track down students to where they scattered to tell them that they should fill out their form in a way that was like they were still living in Mankato or in Winona. And that seems like a virtually impossible task," Brower said. "Many of the colleges helped with communications and sent out e-mails to that effect, but who knows if those students were actually reached."

Morris City Manager Blaine Hill watched with worry over the years as the number of students at University of Minnesota Morris dropped, and said he raised concerns about getting an accurate student count at several League of Minnesota Cities meetings ahead of Census Day, the big publicity push, on April 1.

The small city in western Minnesota saw its overall population drop and the number of dorm dwellers dip by 185 students, but Hill said when he ran into a vice chancellor of the Morris campus at their county fair last month, "We both breathed a sigh of relief."

They were on the brink of what Hill called "a magic cut off." If they fell below 5,000 residents, he feared they could lose critical state aid for their road system. The city was able to clock in at 5,105 residents, down 181 people from a decade before.

Not all cities with colleges and universities saw a major change in the number of students in dorms. St. Joseph, St. Peter and Northfield all saw their overall populations climb and the number of residents in dormitories fell by just 2 or 3%. The cities are home to the private colleges of College of St. Benedict, Gustavus Adolphus, St. Olaf and Carleton College.

At Gustavus Adolphus — like many private colleges — the vast majority of students live in university residence halls. The school submitted data to the Census Bureau identifying that all of those on-campus residents live in St. Peter, and stressed to students not to allow their parents to double count them after they returned to living with their family during the pandemic, said JoNes VanHecke, the college's vice president for student life and the dean of students.

"Cities and counties rely on the Census to make educated decisions about what they have in terms of resource need and what they might anticipate for their citizens, and our college students are members of those communities," VanHecke said. "And so it is important for the city of St. Peter and Nicollet County to be able to have a firm grasp on how many Gusties there are."

Arden Hills, home to Bethel University, didn't follow the trend of some other private colleges. Its dorm residents fell 27% over the past decade, which officials attributed to changing enrollment and students choosing to commute from home. Hannah Bengtson, a junior studying nursing at Bethel, lives on campus but said she knows some students who live in the Twin Cities and have commuted throughout college, saving money on student housing.

Bengston was a freshman when the arrival of COVID-19 in Minnesota flung her friends across the state and country. She said she does not recall receiving any information about the Census, and isn't sure whether her family counted her while she lived with them in Becker, or the school reported that she lived in Arden Hills, or both. In the chaotic early days of the pandemic, she said the Census was not the top issue on students' radar.

Arden Hills saw the largest drop in dormitory residents of any metro area city. In Minneapolis, census data show the number of people living in university and college housing climbed by 8%. The student population at the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus has been growing by about 400 to 500 new freshman each year, Vice Provost and Dean of Undergraduate Education Bob McMaster said. And U staff said they have added 1,432 beds of University owned or operated housing since 2010. The Minneapolis numbers were a stark contrast to the dorm data for greater Minnesota cities, like Duluth, which saw people in dorms drop 26%.

"I worry about the impact the pandemic has on really reflecting where people were, and what they were doing and where they were living in that time frame," said Jeremy Leiferman, director of housing and residence life at the University of Minnesota Duluth, adding that people count the Census to determine both "resources and representation."

