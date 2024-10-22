As the high school football section playoffs begin this week, Minnesota Star Tribune reporters David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen make predictions for the opening round of games happening Tuesday.
Chaska-Waconia rematch, Como Park-Highland Park, and Fridley-Camden showdown at center of opening playoff round predictions
The initial round of high school football playoffs, which begin Tuesday, isn’t always scintillating, but there are compelling matchups to be found.
Class 5A, Section 2
Chaska Hawks (4-4) at Waconia Wildcats (4-4), 7 p.m.
Jim says: Which Waconia team will show up? The one that averaged 35.5 points per game in its four victories or the bunch that was shutout in two of its four losses? The Wildcats offense was operational in a 35-21 victory over Chaska during the regular season. Chaska has been just as inconsistent, but the Hawks defense has been a little more stingy. And you know what wins games at this time of year? Stopping the other guys. The pick: Chaska 28, Waconia 14
David says: A classic case of, ‘Your record is who you are,’ applies to both inconsistent, .500 teams. Whichever team can string together a performance of winning plays survives to see another game Saturday. I’m with Jim, Chaska’s defense is your safest bet. The pick: Chaska 21, Waconia 10
Class 4A, Section 4
Fridley Tigers (3-5) at Minneapolis Camden (5-2), 6 p.m.
Jim says: After a rough 0-4 beginning, Fridley rescued its season with three straight victories before falling to Minneapolis North in the final regular season game. Camden, formerly Minneapolis Henry, has been a success with its new moniker, which the players view with a pride. On paper, not much separates these two. I think The Patriots deserve a playoff victory to keep the good feeling alive. The pick: Camden 27, Fridley 22
David says: Let’s not talk about Camden “deserving” anything. In fact, Fridley has one coming after a 34-0 loss to Minneapolis North. The Tigers make their second trip to the North Side count with a victory this week. The pick: Fridley 28, Minneapolis Camden 21
Class 5A, Section 4
St. Paul Como Park (2-5) vs. St. Paul Highland Park (4-4), at St. Paul Central, 5 p.m.
Jim says: It still bugs me this game didn’t get played during the regular season, but that’s the nature of district scheduling. The natural old conference rivalries often just fade away. A slow start by Highland Park has faded into the past. The Scots have won four of their last six, RB Isaac Johnson has run for 100 yards in all but one of their games and the defense has stood tall in their last three games. Make it four. The pick: Highland Park 34, Como Park 20
David says: This St. Paul Public School product is in full agreement with Jim. Leave these neighborhood rivalries alone. Senior quarterback Jonah Sadowski forces defenses to account for his legs given his status as the Scots second-leading rusher. The pick: Highland Park 28, Como Park 22.
