Chaska-Waconia rematch, Como Park-Highland Park, and Fridley-Camden showdown at center of opening playoff round predictions

Jim says: Which Waconia team will show up? The one that averaged 35.5 points per game in its four victories or the bunch that was shutout in two of its four losses? The Wildcats offense was operational in a 35-21 victory over Chaska during the regular season. Chaska has been just as inconsistent, but the Hawks defense has been a little more stingy. And you know what wins games at this time of year? Stopping the other guys. The pick: Chaska 28, Waconia 14