Eden Prairie 42, Woodbury 13: Senior running back Elijah Rumph ran for four touchdowns, two in the first quarter on runs of 12 and 32 yards, setting the tone for the No. 7 Eagles’ ground game in a win over the Royals (2-6). He added scoring runs of 19 and 34 yards after halftime. Senior running back Jeremy Fredericks broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown run and caught a 50-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for the Eagles (5-3).