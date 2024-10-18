High Schools

Shakopee gets gritty, works its way past Blaine in matchup of highly ranked football teams

Shakopee, ranked second in Class 6A, scored on four runs, overcoming No. 8 Blaine and finishing the regular season 7-1. Lakeville North also posted that record, routing Burnsville.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 18, 2024 at 1:40AM

Shakopee coach Ray Betton isn’t going to fool anybody. He is going to beat you with a punishing ground attack.

Seniors Zach Docteur and Emmanuel Taye each ran for two touchdowns as the Sabers, ranked second in Class 6A, ground out a 29-20 victory over No. 8 Blaine on Thursday afternoon at Bengal Stadium in Blaine. It was the regular-season finale for both teams.

Taye opened the scoring for the Sabers (7-1) with an 11-yard run in the first quarter and added a 56-yard burst in the third quarter. Docteur scored on a 45-yard run in the second quarter and on an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Senior quarterback Sam Shaughnessy ran for one touchdown and threw for another for the Bengals (5-3). He ran for 148 yards on 26 carries and completed nine of 20 passes for 107 yards. Senior running back Muizz Fowoshere added a 12-yard scoring run late in the fourth quarter.

In other Class 6A games Thursday:

Lakeville North 42, Burnsville 0: Senior quarterback Riley Grossman threw three touchdown passes and senior running back Jonathon Parris ran for two scores as the No. 5 Panthers (7-1) scored 42 points in the first half in beating the Blaze (0-8). Grossman threw 7- and 18-yard touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Ayden Forsgren and a 2-yarder to senior tight end Sebastyen Fries to start the onslaught. Parris scored on runs of 4 and 31 yards.

Mounds View 37, St. Michael-Albertville 0: Mitchell Olson, a senior running back/safety, ran for two touchdowns and returned an interception for another, leading the Mustangs (6-2) past the Knights (3-5). Olson scored on runs of 3 and 55 yards before taking an interception 33 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Eden Prairie 42, Woodbury 13: Senior running back Elijah Rumph ran for four touchdowns, two in the first quarter on runs of 12 and 32 yards, setting the tone for the No. 7 Eagles’ ground game in a win over the Royals (2-6). He added scoring runs of 19 and 34 yards after halftime. Senior running back Jeremy Fredericks broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown run and caught a 50-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for the Eagles (5-3).

East Ridge 21, Rochester Mayo 14: Senior Cael Viesselman scored on a 3-yard run with 1 minute, 29 seconds remaining, lifting the Raptors (5-3) over the Spartans (2-6). Mayo tied the game eight minutes earlier on senior quarterback Calder Sheehan’s second touchdown run, a 37-yarder. He opened the scoring with a 12-yard run.

Farmington 48, Coon Rapids 6: Jonah Ask ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in the first half, leading the Tigers (5-3) past the Cardinals (0-8). The senior quarterback scored on runs of 2 and 5 yards and threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Brock Wyandt midway through the first quarter. Wyandt opened the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Lakeville South 20, Champlin Park 13: Senior running back Bo Bokman scored on a 1-yard run with 3:21 remaining, breaking a 13-13 tie and giving the Cougars (5-3) a victory over the Rebels (3-5). Senior running back Connor Cade scored the Cougars’ first two touchdowns on runs of 7 and 8 yards.

Prior Lake 23, Buffalo 0: The Lakers (4-4) concluded the regular season with a three-game winning streak, shutting out the Bison (5-3). Senior running back Levi Eiter rushed for two touchdowns, scoring on runs of 1 and 40 yards.

White Bear Lake 21, Osseo 17: Senior running back Porter Cleary ran for all three of his team’s touchdowns as the Bears (3-5) edged the Orioles (2-6). Cleary scored on runs of 1, 1 and 16 yards.

