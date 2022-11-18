Star Tribune Vikings beat writer Ben Goessling joins host Michael Rand for a look at the Vikings heading into Sunday's big game against Dallas. Minnesota is a betting underdog despite its 8-1 record, so in a sense this is another prove-it game. The Vikings' lead in the NFC North grew again Thursday when Green Bay lost at home to Tennessee.

17:00: Local soccer guru Jon Marthaler joins Rand to preview the World Cup in Qatar, which begins this weekend. The U.S. squad, after missing the tournament entirely in 2018, has a reasonable chance to get out of group play. They will open Monday against Wales with plenty of questions but some optimism as well.

