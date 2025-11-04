Outdoorsman quarterback was quite a catch for St. Thomas

Andy Peters accounted for five touchdowns Saturday to earn Pioneer League player of the week honors. It was the kind of performance that St. Thomas coaches envisioned when they reached Peters on a beach in Honduras this past spring to offer him a chance to play quarterback.
Peters was on vacation to unwind and celebrate what he thought might be the end of his athletic career. He already had spent two seasons at Boise State and three at College of Idaho.
He still had an extra season of eligibility remaining thanks to a recent NCAA ruling, but there were no guarantees a school would see his name among all the other quarterbacks in the transfer portal and give him a shot.
So he went scuba diving in Honduras with his girlfriend and a buddy.
“It was kind of like, here’s the end of football and transition to the next part of life,” he said. “It was a big trip.”
An eventful one, too, beyond scuba diving. First, he got a call from his offensive coordinator at College of Idaho asking if he still wanted to play. If so, he should expect a call from St. Thomas in Minnesota.
“I was like, OK, that’s kind of random,” Peters said.
That phone call on the beach blossomed into a relationship that has worked out well for both sides.