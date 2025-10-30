Commentaries

Opinion | SNAP payments stop soon. Here’s one way Minnesotans can help.

Because of the government shutdown, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance won’t go out Nov. 1. But this coincides with the annual Give to the Max Day campaign.

October 30, 2025 at 5:46PM
A staff member gathered food items at The Open Door food shelf in Eagan: Nonprofits can stretch dollar donations to buy more food than an individual donor is able to give, writes Jenna Ray. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

One in 13 Minnesotans will wake up Saturday to find their grocery budgets cut off entirely. That’s the day Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits end due to the federal government shutdown. Food shelves are bracing for a surge in need that will test every community in our state.

The need is extraordinary. Minnesotans visited food shelves nearly 9 million times in 2024, a record high for the fourth consecutive year and 2.5 times more than pre-pandemic levels. That’s 1.4 million more visits than the year prior, with some rural food shelves reporting 20% increases through 2025 alone.

When systems fall short, Minnesotans step up for one another. The preparation for Nov. 1 is well underway; in my St. Paul neighborhood alone, I’ve noticed businesses starting food drives, and neighbors offering to collect donations and deliver to those in need. It’s not a matter of whether Minnesotans will rise to the need. The question is how we step up. The answer matters more than ever.

Our instincts might be to fill our trunks with groceries, but there’s a more powerful way to respond: giving dollars instead of cans.

Food shelves buy in bulk, partner directly with farmers and distributors, and tap into statewide networks that stretch every dollar far beyond what individual shoppers can achieve. A single donated dollar often purchases three to four times the groceries that same dollar would buy at retail. That efficiency is transformative when families are facing the sudden end of food assistance.

Gov. Tim Walz’s recent $4 million in emergency gap funding provides vital support to stabilize hunger relief networks. But with Minnesota receiving roughly $1.4 billion in SNAP a year, temporary measures can’t bridge the full gap to feed Minnesotans in need.

Nonprofits form the connective tissue between policy and people, the organizations ensuring neighbors have dinner on the table tonight, tomorrow, and next year — and the time is now to not only show nonprofits how much we value their work, but to invest in the local systems and infrastructure that strengthen our communities.

Nov. 1 is not only the end of SNAP benefits. It’s also when Minnesota’s annual Give to the Max Day campaign begins with early giving. This timing creates a unique opportunity for coordinated community response when it’s needed most.

This year’s timing offers Minnesotans an opportunity to act collectively to make each dollar go further and faster for neighbors in need across the state. The same dollar that would buy a few cans at the store can provide multiple meals through a local food shelf, and during Give to the Max, that impact grows even more through matching funds and community prizes.

Give $5, $10, $100 or $1,000. Every contribution across every ZIP code is a reminder that Minnesotans know how to step up and care for our neighbors.

Jenna Ray is executive director and CEO of GiveMN.

about the writer

about the writer

Jenna Ray

More from Commentaries

See More

Commentaries

Omar Fateh: We need a mayor who meets the moment

card image
Stubbe, Glen/The Minnesota Star Tribune

In Minneapolis, we have the people, power and potential.

Commentaries

Opinion | SNAP payments stop soon. Here’s one way Minnesotans can help.

card image

Commentaries

Jacob Frey: This is a defining moment for Minneapolis

card image