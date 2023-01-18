Rediscovering old favorites, like tacos from Taqueria El Patrón on Minneapolis’ Lake Street, has been a theme for our food writers this year.
Rediscovering old favorites, like tacos from Taqueria El Patrón on Minneapolis’ Lake Street, has been a theme for our food writers this year.
The best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area in 2022

December 18, 2022
Our food writers scrolled through a year's worth of photos and notes, and these are the meals and places we're still thinking about.
Yia Vang’s new pop-up restaurant Slurp is dedicated to noodle dishes.
5 new Twin Cities restaurants you should know about

January 12
With new offerings ranging from noodles and sandwiches to fusion, cocktails and plant-based burgers, 2023 is off to a delicious start.
Which of the Twin Cities salad chains comes out on top?

Our chain salad power rankings: Who dishes the best salad in the Twin Cities?

January 19
Restaurant critic Jon Cheng ate his share of leafy greens to find out.
40 restaurants that define Twin Cities dining through the years
40 restaurants that define Twin Cities dining through the years

November 23, 2022
We've loved and lost, but these enduring restaurants make our cities feel like home.
Iconic eats: 35 must-have foods from greater Minnesota
Iconic eats: 35 must-have foods from greater Minnesota

September 21, 2022
Fall is an ideal time to hit the road and discover that our rich food scene reaches all corners of the state.
Minnesota foods: 40 iconic Twin Cities dishes and where to get them
Minnesota foods: 40 iconic Twin Cities dishes and where to get them

March 31, 2022
Here are the 40 iconic Minnesota dishes from Twin Cities restaurants that you have to have, whether you're a longtime resident, new to the area or just dropping by.
Star Tribune restaurant critic Jon Cheng ate his way through the North Loop: Pizza special at Snack Bar.

Critic's diary: A day of eating and drinking in Minneapolis' North Loop

October 6, 2022
Restaurant critic Jon Cheng takes us to some of his favorite places in the food-centric neighborhood.
December 14, 2022
Chill State is Fair State Brewing Cooperative's THC offering.

Minnesota breweries are embracing THC-infused beverages. Here are 10 to try

With little oversight, a change in Minnesota law creates both opportunity and confusion for breweries.
June 10, 2022
Headed to Duluth? Here are seven restaurants you'll want to try

Headed to Duluth? Here are seven restaurants you'll want to try

Spicy jerk wings, standout pho and a whole lot of tacos are helping to feed the Lincoln Park Craft District renaissance.
August 5, 2022
The tortillas — and tacos — and Nixta are second to none.

A restaurant critic's quest to find the Twin Cities area's perfect taco

After a couple of weeks — and a couple of dozen taquerias — the search led him to a Minneapolis tortilleria.
September 19, 2020
Copperwing Distillery's first ready-to-drink cocktail offering, an Old Fashioned.

These 7 Minnesota distilleries are making cocktails that are ready to drink

From spiked coffee to bottled Old Fashioneds, seven Minnesota distilleries have raised the prepared cocktail bar.