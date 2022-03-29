Not surprisingly, the Foo Fighters have called off their U.S. Bank Stadium gig in August and all other upcoming tour dates following drummer Taylor Hawkins' death over the weekend.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the band said in announcement via its website and social-media Tuesday afternoon.

"We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

Calling it a cancellation vs. postponement — terminology concertgoers are now well-versed in post-COVID — signals no plans for makeup dates. A U.S. Bank Stadium representative confirmed that tickets will be automatically refunded at point of purchase.

The Aug. 3 date in Minneapolis was already put in jeopardy once when the operators of the University of Minnesota's Huntington Bank Stadium (formerly TCF Bank) — where the concert was originally announced — balked at the band's request to require vaccines. A new location was announced a week later.

Hawkins, 50, was found dead at a hotel Friday in Bogota, Colombia, where the Foo Fighters were due to play a festival gig that night. Cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

In America, the group was due to headline the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Memphis' Beale Street Music Festival next month before its summer of stadium gigs. The August date would have been their first Twin Cities gig since their 2018 tour finale at Xcel Energy Center.