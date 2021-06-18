About 4,000 runners are expected to participate in today's Grandma's Marathon from Two Harbors to Duluth, with a similar number expected to run in the Garry Bjorklund half-marathon.
The shorter race starts at 6 a.m. with the marathon set to start at 7:45 a.m.
You can follow the races with these links.
Live race audio starting at 6 a.m.: Tap here
Leaders and results: Marathon | Half-marathon
Find runners and get their times: Marathon | Half-marathon
Wheelchair division: Marathon leaders and results | Find participants and their times
