Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has posted a league-high 124.3 passer rating since his team's Week 7 bye.

No. 2 on that list? A guy name Patrick Mahomes, at 123.1.

Cousins also ranks second in yards per pass attempt (8.9) and third in touchdown passes (12) since his team's bye.

Here are Cousins' past five passer ratings: 138.1, 141.7, 100.7, 140.1 and 115.7. He's 4-1 in those games.

Here are the Chiefs quarterback's past five passer ratings: 107.2, 144.4, 121.7, 102.8 and 124.7. He's 5-0 in those games.

Long ball efficiency

Quarterbacks with the best passer ratings on passes traveling at least 20 yards in the air from 2018-20:

Player, team Rating

Drew Brees, Saints 125.0

Aaron Rodgers, Packers 119.1

Kirk Cousins, Vikings 118.1

Russell Wilson, Seahawks 118.0

Dak Prescott, Cowboys 117.9

MARK CRAIG