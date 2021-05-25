WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will meet with George Floyd's family on the one-year anniversary of the Minnesota man's death, after a year where the sight of a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck unleashed protests and calls for change nationwide.

Members of the Floyd family are also scheduled to meet with leading lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday amid negotiations over a police reform package named after Floyd. Despite Biden's call last month for lawmakers to move forward on police reform legislation by Tuesday's anniversary, Congress did not meet the president's deadline.

After meeting with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Karen Bass in the morning, Floyd's family is set to visit Biden at the White House in the early afternoon and then return to Capitol Hill for separate talks with Senators Cory Booker and Tim Scott, according to details released by the Floyd family attorney's office. Bass, Booker and Scott are the leading voices negotiating on police reform legislation.

White House officials said eight family members will attend the meeting with Biden, including Floyd's young daughter Gianna and his brother Philonise Floyd.

The reckoning on racial justice and policing that has come about because of Floyd's killing last May hasn't been lost on Biden. The Democrat has put the Floyd family's experience front and center during major moments this year.

On the day former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in Floyd's murder, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on the phone with the family. The president could be heard telling the family they were "incredible" and later saying "we're all so relieved," shortly after the verdict was announced. He later addressed the nation in a televised speech and called for further action and change in Floyd's memory.

In March, House Democrats passed police reform legislation known as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The legislation was strongly opposed by Republicans, who favored a less sweeping series of changes. An effort to find a bipartisan compromise in the Senate is underway, but has yet to produce a bill.

"While it is disappointing that we have been unable to come up with an agreement on police reform, we will take as long as need be to get this legislation right," Minnesota Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, a former police officer, said in a statement. "I will never support bad legislation just for the chance to say that we got something done in this space."

The meeting Tuesday between Biden and the Floyd family is "deeply symbolic," Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith said in an interview earlier this week, and shows "the commitment that the president has to moving our country forward on racial justice."

"Missing this deadline, at the end of the day, will be less important than the strong bill that we have to pass," Smith, a Democrat, said about the legislation named after Floyd.

Hunter Woodall • 612-673-4559

Twitter: @huntermw