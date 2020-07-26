One highway was closed because of flooding Sunday morning after as much as 7 inches of rain fell in southern Minnesota overnight.

Hwy. 93 near the Minnesota River was closed between Henderson, Minn., and Hwy. 169, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. The area, which also includes Mankato, was under a flash flood warning Sunday morning after 2 to 5 inches of rain fell overnight, the National Weather Service said.

Farther west, parts of Sibley and Renville counties received 3 to 7 inches of rain.

Another 1 to 3 inches of rain was possible Sunday in a flash flood watch area that includes Dakota and Scott counties in the southern metro area, as well as much of south-central and southeastern Minnesota, the Weather Service said. The flash flood watch is in effect until noon Sunday.

The rain was expected to exit the area by Sunday evening, with calmer, somewhat cooler weather expected during the early part of the week.

